Nick Jonas is recovering from bike accident

Nick Jonas spoke about injuries he received from a recent bike accident during the semifinal round broadcast of 'The Voice."

Singer/actor and recently returned "The Voice" coach Nick Jonas has revealed details following reports he was hospitalized over the weekend.

Jonas was asked at the top of Monday's episode by "The Voice" host Carson Daily how he was feeling, to which the coach responded that he was doing OK.

"I've been better, but I'm doing all right," Jonas said as he held his side. "Cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises. But I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am."

He also had a request for fellow coach Blake Shelton.

"Blake, please don't make me laugh as much, because it hurts to laugh," said Jonas.

Shelton quipped that the singer was "just trying to get sympathy votes on the show."

Yeah, a big elaborate plan," Jonas shot back.

Jonas, who is one third of the group The Jonas Brothers, and had previously debuted as a coach during Season 18 of "The Voice" which aired in spring 2020. He returned this year for Season 20.