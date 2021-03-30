NFTs are suddenly everywhere, but they have some big problems

Rainbolt's case highlights one of the main issues with NFTs — anyone can claim a digital photo or painting as their own by attaching a token to it, even if they didn't create it. And while all transactions on the blockchain are recorded publicly in an immutable digital ledger, there is no requirement that people attach their real names or identities to those transactions, which makes it much harder to get recourse if your work is stolen or compromised.

"Generally speaking, when you're trying to enforce any legal right, not just an IP right, you need to know who to enforce against," said Rebecca Silverhart, an intellectual property lawyer at Toronto-based law firm Heer Law. "The primary issue with blockchain is that many users are anonymous, if not all, or mostly everyone is anonymous, and so to be able to actually enforce against any right is very difficult."

Of course, many artists can and have used NFTs to authenticate their digital work where they were previously unable to. But even that authentication is something of an honor system that assumes whoever creates — or "mints" — an NFT is the original creator of the attached artwork.