Newsom picks Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris' Senate seat

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' Senate seat on Tuesday, choosing the first Latino in state history for the role.

"His appointment will make history. But the @AlexPadilla4CA I know is far more interested in changing history -- especially for the working men and women of our state and country," Newsom tweeted Tuesday. "I can think of no one better to represent the state of California as our next United States Senator."

Newsom extended the offer to Padilla in a video conversation that he released in his tweet. After the two spoke of Padilla's parents who had immigrated to the US, Padilla got choked up as he said he would "absolutely" accept the position.

"I'm honored, man, and I'm humbled, because of them," Padilla says.

Padilla, 47, got his start as an aide to Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California before serving as Los Angeles City Council president and state senator. Padilla, who has served as secretary of state since 2015, was in charge of the unprecedented task of sending mail-in ballots to over 22 million registered voters, leading to record turnout this year.