News outlets ask for access to Sicknick assault videos shown in court

"Even 10 minutes after the incident, Officer Sicknick appears to be attempting to walk off the effects of the pepper spray. He is rubbing and rinsing his eyes with more water, and pausing at times while crouched over with his hands on his knees," the prosecutor said in court.

Two men, Khater and George Tanios, are charged with 10 federal criminal counts related to their participation in the riot and for assaulting the police, including Sicknick, with the bear spray. The Justice Department hasn't linked Sicknick's death the day after the riot to the bear spray.

The magistrate judge overseeing the hearing Monday decided Tanios will stay in jail as he awaits further court proceedings. Khater is also still in jail.

The judge, Michael Aloi, reacted strongly to the videos shown in court, especially of the police officers suffering from the chemicals in their eyes.