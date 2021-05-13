New York Yankees say 8 vaccinated members tested positive for Covid-19. Here's how that could happen

And the fact that almost all of the infected Yankees don't have symptoms shows how "remarkably great" the vaccine is at preventing people from getting sick from Covid-19, Reiner said.

Of the eight team members who tested positive, only one -- third base coach Phil Nevin -- showed symptoms, Zillo said. He said Nevin is now feeling better.

The seven asymptomatic people who tested positive this week include staff members and shortstop Gleyber Torres.

Torres had tested positive in December but had since tested negative, the Yankees said.

There have been reports of "breakthrough" infections among vaccinated people, but they represent a small fraction of the more than 117 million people in the US who are fully vaccinated.

In those cases, "the resulting infection is more likely to have a lower viral load, may be shorter in duration, and likely less risk of transmission to others," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.