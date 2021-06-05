New York Times: Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows pushed DOJ to investigate baseless election fraud claims

One of the emails appeared to indicate that Rosen had declined to set up a meeting between the FBI and a man who was promoting the Italy conspiracy theory in online videos, the newspaper reported.

Having reviewed portions of the emails, the Times reported that none of the correspondence showed Rosen agreeing to Meadows' proposals to launch the investigations. Former officials and people close to Rosen told the Times that Rosen did not open any such investigations.

A former Republican congressman from North Carolina, Meadows resigned from Congress in 2020 to be Trump's fourth chief of staff. He sided with Trump's disingenuous attacks against mail-in voting and fed his baseless claim that the election was stolen from him, which has contributed to the erosion of public trust in the American electoral process.

Online conspiracy theories and Trump's promotion of the lies about the 2020 election fueled a group of his supporters to violently attack the US Capitol building on January 6 in an attempt to block Congress from certifying Biden's election win.