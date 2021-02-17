New York Times: Trump Pentagon officials delayed promotions of female generals due to fear over Trump's reaction

Promotions of two female generals were delayed by Pentagon officials until after the 2020 presidential election out of fear of "turmoil" from President Donald Trump's White House, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper, according to the newspaper, worried that if they mentioned Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, commanding general of US Army North (Fifth Army), and Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander of Air Mobility Command in the Air Force, "the Trump White House would replace them with their own candidates before leaving office." Milley and Esper also feared candidates besides White men nominated to positions normally held by White men "might run into turmoil once their nominations got to the White House," the Times reported.

The concerns by both top defense officials led them to delay the generals' nominations until after the November presidential election in hopes that the candidates would have a better chance of being considered under a Biden administration, according to the Times.

Esper confirmed the report to CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday. CNN has reached out to the Pentagon, White House and Trump's office for comment.