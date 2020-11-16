New York Times: Trump asked advisers about possible strike on Iranian nuclear site

CNN's Anderson Cooper talks to New York Times correspondent David Sanger about his reporting that President Donald Trump asked his advisers about a possible offensive strike on Iran's key nuclear site.

President Donald Trump last week asked senior aides what possibilities he had for an offensive strike on Iran's primary nuclear site, The New York Times reported Monday.

Citing four current and former US officials, the paper reported that the meeting occurred in the Oval Office on Thursday. A day before, the International Atomic Energy Agency issued a report obtained by the Times stating that Iran's stockpiles of uranium had reached 12 times the 300-kilogram limit set in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the landmark nuclear deal Iran signed with the United States and five other nations in 2015. Trump took the US out of the deal in 2018.

CNN has reached out to the agency for a copy of the report.

Trump asked his highest-ranking national security advisers what possible responses were available to him and how best to respond to Iran, officials told the Times.