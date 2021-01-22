New York Times: Trump and DOJ attorney had plan to replace his acting AG and undo Georgia election result

Citing four former Trump administration officials, the paper reported that an agreement among department leadership that they would all resign if Rosen were fired helped sway Trump from removing his acting attorney general. The notion of department pandemonium, congressional investigations and blowback from fellow Republicans seemed to resonate with Trump, who after nearly three hours decided to allow Rosen to stay and determined that Clark's plan would not work, according to the Times.

CNN has reached out to the Justice Department for comment. Clark told the Times that its report contained unspecified inaccuracies and that he could not speak to his conversations with Trump or department lawyers.

"Senior Justice Department lawyers, not uncommonly, provide legal advice to the White House as part of our duties," he told the paper. "All my official communications were consistent with law."

Trump declined to comment to the Times. One of his advisers told the paper that the former President had pushed for investigating "rampant election fraud that has plagued our system for years" and "any assertion to the contrary is false and being driven by those who wish to keep the system broken."