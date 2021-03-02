New York Times: Third woman accuses Cuomo of unwanted advances in 2019 as crisis deepens

The Times published a single photo of the two together at the event, in which Cuomo appears to be placing his hands around Ruch's face, but it is unclear what happened in that moment.

CNN has not verified Ruch's allegations against New York's governor.

Ruch did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

Ruch is the first woman to make an accusation against Cuomo who did not work for him. The other two women -- Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett -- who accused the governor of sexual harassment were both aides in the Cuomo administration.

A spokesperson for Cuomo did not directly address Ruch's accusation to the Times but pointed to a statement Cuomo released Sunday evening in the face of backlash from Boylan and Bennett's allegations of sexual harassment.

In the statement, Cuomo said, "To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to."

Cuomo also acknowledged that some of his previous comments "may have been insensitive or too personal" and said he was "truly sorry" to those who might have "misinterpreted (the remarks) as an unwanted flirtation."