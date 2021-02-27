New York Times: Second former aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, when asked about the sexual harassment allegations by Boylan, said that every person who comes forward with allegations deserves to have "their voice heard."

"The President has been consistent in his position. When a person comes forward -- they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Their voice should be heard, not silenced. And any allegation should be reviewed," Psaki said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for a "full and independent investigation" into the allegations by Boylan. Cuomo and de Blasio have a years-long history of animosity, mostly centered on who has authority to do what in New York City, including serious topics like power over the subways and funding for key programs.

"Look, these allegations are really disturbing, let's be clear about that, they're really disturbing," he said, adding, "We got to take this seriously."

"When a woman comes forward with this kind of very specific allegation, they have to be taken seriously," de Blasio said.