New York Times: Matt Gaetz sought preemptive pardon in final weeks of Trump's presidency

A spokesperson for Gaetz, however, denied to the Times that his pardon request was related to the Justice Department investigation.

"Entry-level political operatives have conflated a pardon call from Representative Gaetz -- where he called for President Trump to pardon 'everyone from himself, to his administration, to Joe Exotic' -- with these false and increasingly bizarre, partisan allegations against him," the spokesperson told the outlet.

"Those comments have been on the record for some time, and President Trump even retweeted the congressman, who tweeted them out himself."

Gaetz has denied all allegations against him since news broke that federal investigators are examining whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, CNN and The New York Times have reported. The Times first disclosed the investigation into Gaetz.

A person briefed on the probe confirmed to CNN that federal authorities were investigating Gaetz as part of a broader probe into trafficking allegations against another Florida politician, an investigation that began in the closing months of the Trump-era Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr.