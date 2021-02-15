New York Times: House Republican shunned by family members over Trump criticism

The Illinois Republican told CNN's David Axelrod during an episode of "The Axe Files" podcast released last month that he is willing to lose his seat over his vote to impeach Trump.

"I did it knowing full well it could very well be terminal to my career," Kinzinger said of his vote at the time. "But I also knew that I couldn't live with myself having, you know, try to just protect it and just felt like the one time I was called to do a really tough duty, I didn't do it."

The letter comes as many Republicans who have opposed the former President, including by voting in favor of Trump's impeachment or conviction, grapple with the fallout from their own party. The blowback these lawmakers have faced has underscored the hold Trump continues to have over the Republican base.

CNN has not verified the authenticity of the letter, and has reached out to Kinzinger's office for comment.

Kiniznger told the Times that the family members who signed the letter are experiencing "brainwashing" from conservative churches that have misled them.