New York Times: Current Cuomo aide alleges sexual harassment against governor

McGrath told the Times that not long after that encounter, she sat for a one-on-one dictation session with the governor.

"I put my head down waiting for him to start speaking, and he didn't start speaking," she told the paper. "So I looked up to see what was going on. And he was blatantly looking down my shirt."

Becoming aware of her gaze, Cuomo "made a reference, a subtle reference, saying, 'What's on your necklace?' Which was in my shirt," she told the Times, adding that "my face turned really hot" as she continued to work, embarrassed. McGrath discussed the incident at the time with her co-worker, per the Times.

The investigation into the sexual harassment allegations is being led by attorneys Joon Kim, a former prosecutor with the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, and Anne Clark, an employment discrimination attorney. The duo was selected by New York Attorney General Letitia James to lead the probe.

McGrath told the Times that she saw Cuomo's initial news conference earlier this month after Bennett shared her accusations against him, and felt angry at his assertion that he never "touched anyone inappropriately."