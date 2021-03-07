New York state senate majority leader calls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie in a tweet Sunday said he shares the same sentiment as Stewart-Cousins regarding the governor's ability to lead the state.

"The allegations pertaining to the Governor that have been reported in recent weeks have been deeply disturbing, and have no place whatsoever in government, the workplace or anywhere," Heastie said.

He went on to say, "We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York."

Cuomo said in a news conference shortly before Stewart-Cousins released her statement that he would not resign, doubling down on his previous position, and insisting again that no judgment should be made before the conclusion of State Attorney General Letitia James' probe of the allegations.

Stewart-Cousins called Cuomo Sunday morning less than an hour before his press call to inform him that she could no longer support him and that she planned to call for his resignation, according to a source briefed on the conversation.

According to the source, Cuomo told the legislator that she should listen to his press call -- during which he told reporters he wasn't resigning.