New York Rep. Tom Reed takes 'full responsibility' following allegation of sexual misconduct

CNN has not independently confirmed the allegation by Davis made in the Post article and has been unable to reach her for comment. Reed initially denied any allegation of sexual misconduct in a statement to CNN on Friday after the Post's story was published.

"This account of my actions is not accurate," Reed said in a statement to CNN about the allegations on Friday. When asked in person on Capitol Hill about the allegations that same day, Reed told CNN: "We issued a statement."

Reed said in his Sunday statement that the 2017 incident happened during a time when he was struggling with alcoholism.

"This occurred at a time in my life in which I was struggling. Upon entering treatment in 2017, I recognized that I am powerless over alcohol. I am now approaching four years of that personal lifelong journey of recovery," Reed said in a statement. "This is in no way an excuse for anything I've done. Consistent with my recovery, I publicly take ownership of my past actions, offer this amends and humbly apologize again to Ms. Davis, my wife and kids, loved ones, and to all of you."

Reed said that he would not be running for any elected office in 2022, which he stated was in keeping with a pledge when he was first elected to the House to only serve six terms.