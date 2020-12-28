New York Post to Donald Trump: Stop the insanity

Fox News, owned by Murdoch's Fox Corp., has acknowledged Biden is the president-elect despite its prime-time hosts' defense of Trump's refusal to concede.

And at the Post itself, top Murdoch lieutenant Col Allan confirmed he will retire from the paper in 2021. Allan was instrumental in pushing the Post in a pro-Trump direction. Last summer, for example, CNN reported that Allan ordered the removal of a story on a Trump sexual assault allegation.

But the new editorial was notable for its sharp-worded dismissal of Trump's misinformation campaign about the election result and multi-pronged, flailing effort to remain in power.

The Post criticized Trump for undermining the election results long after his legal team found nothing to substantiate widespread election fraud that would have tipped the scales in Biden's favor. The newspaper called Trump election lawyer Sidney Powell "crazy," and it also said pardoned former Trump NSA director Michael Flynn was treasonous for his suggestion that Trump impose martial law.

"We understand, Mr. President, that you're angry that you lost. But to continue down this road is ruinous. We offer this as a newspaper that endorsed you, that supported you: If you want to cement your influence, even set the stage for a future return, you must channel your fury into something more productive."