New York Post temporarily deletes, then edits false story that claimed Harris' book was given out in migrant 'welcome kits'

(Fox News and the New York Post are both owned by members of the Murdoch family.)

The article the New York Post took down and then altered and reposted was the online edition of its Saturday cover story. That cover, which featured the pun "KAM ON IN" in large capital letters, baselessly asserted that copies of Harris' book were being given out "illegally."

The revised version of the article removed the claim that the Harris book was being placed in "welcome kits" and added the fact that the book was donated by a community member. But it still claimed that the presence of the book in the shelter was an "open-arms gesture by the Biden administration," even though there is no evidence the administration had anything to do with it.