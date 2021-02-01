New York officials plan to redouble efforts to fix racial disparities in vaccination rates

He noted that "some of those folks are public servants who serve us," and that is "absolutely a fair and smart priority."

But he added some of those, "I'm sure are just individuals who came in because they had an option to get a dose. We respect them, we care for them, but we want to see folks get their doses where they live to maximum extent possible, for the good of all of us."

Ultimately he said, based on information the city has, a vast majority of people who live outside the city and got vaccinated in the city are teachers, health care workers, EMTs and those who "serve New York City," the mayor said.

He said there needs to be a coordinated effort with the state of New York on a solution for those 65 and older getting vaccinated inside the city.

'Greatly increased access,' but 'you have two issues'

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also addressed the reported disparities Monday within the vaccine rollout in New York state.

"I think we anticipated it, I think New York was the first state to predict this was going to happen," he said, adding he has been raising this issue since the Trump administration announced the first vaccine rollout.