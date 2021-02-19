New York Gov. Cuomo says he should have been more aggressive against Covid death 'misinformation' and announces nursing home reform initiative

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he should have been more "aggressive" in calling out reporters and politicians for "lying" about his handling of Covid-19 deaths among long-term care residents.

Cuomo, who's been accused of covering up the true scope of the death toll among the vulnerable population, said during a news conference Friday that he didn't combat the "misinformation" about the situation enough and it hurt New Yorkers who lost loved ones.

"I did not aggressively enough -- we did not aggressively enough, take on the misinformation that caused people pain and, of course, pain for grieving families and that's what I regret, I'm not going to make that mistake again. If you're lying to the people of the State of New York, I'm going to call it out. If you are lying in a report, I'm going to call it out. If you're lying in a newspaper because you have your own partisan agenda, I'm going to call it out," the governor said.

The governor also announced sweeping nursing home reform legislation that he's proposing in amendments to the state budget.

The reform will aim to ensure nursing home operators prioritize patient care over profits, increase staffing and are held accountable for health and safety violations.