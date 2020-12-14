New York City shut down indoor dining. Restaurants worry they won't survive

"We have pivoted, we've changed, we've opened, we've done everything that has been asked," said Melba Wilson, owner of Melba's Restaurant in Harlem and the president of the New York City Hospitality Alliance. "I don't know that we can come back from this," she added.

Melba's Restaurant has been open for 16 years. Before the pandemic hit, Wilson had about 39 people on staff. Now she's down to about 19, and fears that the new restrictions will mean letting more people go.

She feels that the restrictions on New York City are unnecessarily harsh because restaurants in other parts of New York state are currently allowed to stay open for indoor dining despite surging cases.

"Why do we have to be penalized?" she said, referring to NYC restaurants that have been following official guidelines. "A lot of us are not going to be able to come back."

During his press conference on Friday, Cuomo said that a commercial eviction moratorium put in place during the pandemic will be extended. He also pointed to the city's outdoor dining program, which has allowed restaurants to build ad-hoc outdoor dining setups, as a form of relief. Many restaurants have used the new program to bring in more business. And he mentioned that in the absence of outdoor dining, restaurants have turned to delivery and takeout.