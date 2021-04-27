New York City Department of Correction captain charged in death of inmate

In a defendant statement included in court documents, Hillman said that Wilson had told her he "couldn't live there" due to an issue that happened earlier that day. Hillman said that she told Wilson she would return to rehouse him and he responded "OK," according to her statement.

Locked in his unit pending the move, Wilson threatened to hang himself if Hillman didn't let him out of his cell, according to the release.

Officer 'attempted to calm' inmate

An officer attempted to calm Wilson down and called for Hillman, but instead of coming immediately, she went into a control room and started filling out paperwork, the release states.

After waiting a few minutes, Wilson began a countdown and then hanged himself. Hillman came out of the control room, but instructed officers to keep Wilson's cell door closed, telling other inmates that he was "playing," according to the release.

Hillman then signaled for Wilson's door to be opened but ordered an officer not to enter, saying that Wilson was faking it "because he was still breathing," according to the release.