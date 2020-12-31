New Year is greeted in muted fashion as leaders warn, Covid loves a crowd

"The rapid rise in infections is being fueled by so-called super-spreader events, including end-of-year functions, family and social gatherings, and music and cultural events," Ramaphosa said.

Some leaders have also urged caution in the United States as coronavirus cases soar in many parts of the country.

No crowds will be allowed to enter New York City's Times Square this year for the famous "ball drop" celebration, usually witnessed by thousands of revelers.

The New Year's Eve Times Square event "will look completely different than it has any other time in history," New York Police Department chief Terence A. Monahan said Wednesday.

"We could all agree that 2020 has been a year unlike anything else we've experienced," he told a briefing, as he urged people to stay at home with their families. "Don't come," he said. "If you think you're going to be able to stand there and watch the ball, you're mistaken."

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday urged people to "reconsider" going out to celebrate New Year's Eve to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the state.