New whale species discovered in Mexico

Scientists working off the western coast of Mexico say they have found a previously unknown species of whale.

Three beaked whales were spotted last month by a team of scientists working with the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society near the San Benito Islands, some 300 miles from the US border, according to a press release published Tuesday.

The team had set out to try to find out what kind of whales were making an unidentified acoustic signal previously recorded in the area.

Beaked whale experts working alongside Sea Shepherd's scientific department managed to take photographs and video recordings of the three whales, and also recorded their acoustic signals using an underwater microphone.

Researchers Gustavo Cárdenas Hinojosa, Jay Barlow and Elizabeth Henderson are "highly confident" that the animals are a new whale species, according to the press release. Genetic sampling will be used to confirm whether they are correct.