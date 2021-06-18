New videos shows police getting punched during US Capitol riot

Prosecutors say the bystander video shows Fairlamb, in a camouflage jacket, shoving a police officer, who then falls backwards onto a group of rioters. As the officer regains his footing and starts walking away, Fairlamb then punches him in the face, hitting his helmet.

The police bodycam footage shows snippets of the same incident, from the perspective of one of the Washington, DC, police officers who was behind the officer that Fairlamb was taunting.

In a Facebook video the Justice Department also released, Fairlamb shouts "What patriots do? We f**king disarm them and then we storm the f***kng Capitol! F**k you!" He also carries a baton into the Capitol.

The video played a central role in how Judge Royce Lamberth of the DC District Court determined Fairlamb may still be dangerous.

"If any crime establishes danger to the community and a disregard for the rule of law, assaulting a riot-gear-clad police officer does," Lamberth wrote in April, deciding to keep Fairlamb in jail pending trial. The judge had reviewed the videos in private, after prosecutors sent them to his chambers via email.

Fairlamb had a history of assault charges and had punched people in the face before -- just like he allegedly had with an officer.