New videos show Capitol rioters attacking police line from officers' point of view

In the second clip related to Mock's case, from four minutes later on January 6, a police officer with a riot shield has been pushed to the ground amid another skirmish with the pro-Trump crowd. The rioters surrounding the Capitol then begin chanting, "USA! USA!" Prosecutors say this showed Mock taking riot shields from officers.

Mock hasn't been formally indicted at this time. His attorneys have argued he wasn't assaulting officers -- other than a shove and a kick -- and instead was encouraging them to leave the scene in front of the Capitol.

One of the officers in the second video bruised his elbow when he fell to the concrete, prosecutors told a judge earlier this week.

A judge in Minnesota, where Mock was initially arrested, had agreed to release him from jail as he awaits trial. But the Justice Department pushed in court over the last week to keep him detained.

Howell, who sits in the Washington, DC, federal courthouse, is still considering whether Mock should stay in jail.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Howell expressed her disgust with the violence of the pro-Trump rioters.

She said she would give "serious consideration to detention" in the case of a person who came to DC to stop Congress' certification of the presidential election and knocked police officers to the ground. She also cut into the riot as a moment that made the country shudder and made the US "a laughingstock" around the world.