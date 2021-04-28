New video shows 4 seconds between police arrival and the fatal shooting on Andrew Brown Jr., attorney says

The body camera footage shown to the family shows Brown in his car in the driveway, blocked by the sheriff's department and sitting with his hands on the steering wheel, according to Cherry-Lassiter.

Deputies ran up to his car, shooting as Brown put the vehicle in reverse and backed out of the driveway, Cherry-Lassiter said. Deputies continued to shoot at him as he drove off, she said.

"What the 20 seconds shows is that Andrew Brown is not a threat to officers," she told CNN on Tuesday. "As he was being shot at, Andrew was trying to back away from the officers and save his life, save his own life."

CNN has not seen the video and has not been able to independently verify the family attorneys' account of the video. Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said it would be inappropriate to comment on the case until all the evidence is collected.

Brown's aunt Betty Banks said the family was told that authorities did not find any drugs or weapons in Brown's car or in his house.

Seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave following the shooting, two others have resigned and one deputy retired, Wooten said. Not all the deputies who were placed on administrative leave discharged their firearms, he added, but they were all part of the warrant operation.