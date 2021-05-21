New video is released showing Ronald Greene's encounter with troopers before his death

The Associated Press reports that Greene is left lying face down moaning for more than nine minutes while officers used sanitizer wipes to wash blood off their hands and faces. This is not in any of the video segments the AP has posted online.

The release of the clips comes as the US Justice Department's Civil Rights Division are investigating the death, along with the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana and the FBI.

In a statement, the LSP said it did not release the video and that it was not authorized or obtained by official sources. LSP said it had been directed by investigating agencies to not release any evidence or further information on the case.

Family says he was a person who loved people

The man who told officers "You're my brother" is who Greene really was, his family told CNN.

Wilson said her brother was someone who loved people. "He exuded that even in the midst of them taking him down," she said.

Hardin said she is struggling now, not having the son who would always try to get her to take a more positive view on things when she was feeling down, telling her "Ma, you're not looking at it the way you should look at it."