New video helping investigators in search for suspects in US Capitol police officer's death

Federal authorities have narrowed to a handful the number of suspects in the death of US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, a US official briefed on the probe said Wednesday, raising hopes that investigators can bring charges in the case.

New video evidence from the US Capitol on January 6 has aided the work of the FBI and prosecutors in the US Attorney's Office in Washington, DC, in what the official says investigators continue to view as a complicated and difficult case.

One leading theory that investigators are considering is that the suspects sprayed an irritant, perhaps bear spray, that caused Sicknick to suffer a fatal reaction, the official said and CNN has previously reported.