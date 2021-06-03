New Senate report to detail security failures on January 6 but will fuel fight for probe over Trump's role

"That's a different thing than with the (outside) commission would be, which is just longer-term systemic issues that led to this and also longer-term systemic changes," Klobuchar told CNN.

Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said the commission would take a "much broader" look than the "immediate steps" detailed in the Senate report.

"We're also looking at some intelligence failures, and some recommendations roughly regarding the National Guard, but it's meant to be an opportunity to look at some quick recommendations for some relatively quick action to make sure that we're safeguarding the Capitol," Peters said. "We're dealing with a very complex issue here that, and the more folks that are looking into it the better, because ultimately, we want to make sure that what we saw happen on January 6th never happens again."

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, the ranking Republican on Peters' committee, and who was one of the seven GOP senators to support advancing a bill to create the outside commission, said the investigation is "serious" and focused on "well-researched evidence, findings, leading to specific recommendations."