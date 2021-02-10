New security video shows Officer Eugene Goodman potentially saving Mitt Romney from mob during Capitol riot

New surveillance video shows Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman directing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) away from rioters.

New security footage presented during former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed even more heroics from Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, including potentially saving Sen. Mitt Romney from the violent mob that breached the US Capitol.

The security video, which the House impeachment managers played for the first time Wednesday, shows Goodman running as the mob begins to enter the Capitol. Goodman passes Romney and redirects him from the rioters' path before continuing to the first floor to respond to the breach and divert the mob from lawmakers.

Romney, of Utah, is a frequent target of criticism from Trump supporters. He was the only Republican to vote to convict Trump during his first impeachment trial last year and has frequently criticized him throughout his time in politics, both before and after his presidency.

The video of Goodman's efforts was played alongside additional new Capitol security footage showing how the rioters violently breached the complex and the threat they posed to everyone in the building as the managers argued that Trump was responsible for inciting the episode.