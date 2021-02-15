New radio and video footage from Capitol riot shows a coordinated attack and officers' restraint

Additional footage not used during the trial and reviewed by CNN offers even greater insight and revealed both the ferocity of the rioters as well as the restraint of the officers on the scene.

Radio dispatches broadcast officers' distress as rioters broke through barriers and eventually lines of police. As rioters began to overrun the officers, creating an untenable situation, radio waves filled with desperate shouts and requests for back up.

"You're going to need to get more help up here. We don't have enough people to hold the line," one officer said.

"We're getting fire extinguishers thrown at us from the top ... in the upper level of the inaugural deck," an officer shouted in another clip.

In one dispatch played at the trial, an officer exclaims that the rioters had breached the scaffolding. "They are behind our lines!" he said.

The response, which was not played at the trial, is a calm recommendation that the officers needed to pull back and retreat inside if they must.

"If they're getting behind you, you don't have enough resources," the officer was told.