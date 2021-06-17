New Nielsen data shows that cable TV reigns supreme, but streaming is gaining fast

Active versus passive

Nielsen's pie chart showcases the difference between active and passive viewership, in my humble opinion. Most streaming consumption is active, meaning, people are choosing a particular episode to watch at a specific time that works for them. Some broadcast and cable TV consumption is active too, but a greater proportion is passive, meaning, people turn it on and watch whatever's happening. They might leave it on for hours or casually flip between a few favored channels. My gut says that the average family wants both: Sometimes they want to lean in and pick a show (I'm still way behind on "The Handmaid's Tale") and other times they want to turn on CNN and leave it on. This is why "The Gauge" is useful: Nielsen is providing a holistic view of a typical TV diet...