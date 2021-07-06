New Jersey man arrested after video allegedly shows him shouting racial slurs at neighbors

According to the affidavit, the neighbors at the second residence told police Mathews called them racial slurs and appeared "to kiss, lick, or spit at (one of the neighbors) in an attempt to escalate the altercation," before "chest bumping" him.

Video posted on social media shows the tail end of the confrontation.

Mathews spoke with CNN affiliate WPVI before he was arrested on Monday, saying, "The only thing I could possibly say is I cannot apologize enough. I was drunk. I was out of line. I let my anger get the best of me.

"There is nothing I'm going to be able to say that's going to justify me using the words that I used. Whatever I need to do to make it up to the community and the world at this point seeing how big it is understand that I made a mistake," Mathews told WPVI. "Allow me the ability to move forward just like we all deserve."

CNN is trying to reach Mathews for further comment. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

On Monday, police arrested Mathews at his home where dozens of people were gathered.