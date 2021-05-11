New images of Jupiter reveal some of the planet's mysterious features

See what differences you can spot in the ultraviolet and visible light images in the slider below.

Red Spot Jr. has been fading back to white over the last few years. This is the spot's original color before it turned red in 2006. But the core of this storm is a dark red, which could suggest that Red Spot Jr. is about to be redder again in the future, like the Great Red Spot.

Above this turbulent region in the visible image, there is also a superstorm that looks like a swirly white streak.

There is another one visible in Jupiter's northern hemisphere in the infrared image. This particular streak is thought to be a cyclonic vortex, or a series of vortices, that extend for nearly 45,000 miles from east to west. In visible light, this looks dark brown. When NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft imaged Jupiter in 1979, scientists called these features "brown barges." Then, in ultraviolet light, these vortices almost disappear.

Beneath these, there are large hotspots visible in the infrared image.

Stormy Jupiter