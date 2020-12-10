New Hampshire's House speaker dies from Covid-19

New Hampshire Speaker of the House Richard "Dick" Hinch died from Covid-19, the state attorney general's office announced. CNN affiliate WMUR has the details.

New Hampshire Speaker of the House Richard "Dick" Hinch died from Covid-19, the state attorney general's office announced.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald's office said in a statement Thursday that the state's chief medical examiner, Dr. Jennie V. Duval, had determined the Republican's death Wednesday was due to the disease caused by the coronavirus. Hinch was 71.

"During this difficult time, the family has requested that their privacy continue to be respected," the statement read.

The late Republican speaker had been elected to the post on December 2. Hinch, who was first elected to the chamber in 2008, previously served as New Hampshire's House Republican leader from 2018 to 2020 and as House majority leader from 2015 to 2018.

"We ask that Speaker Hinch's family be given the highest level of privacy and respect as they deal with this unexpected tragedy. There are no details to share at this time, however, I would ask that you please keep Speaker Hinch's wife Pat, and their children in your warm wishes," his office said in a statement on Wednesday.