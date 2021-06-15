New emails show how Trump and his allies pressured Justice Department to try to challenge 2020 election results

Kurt Olsen, a private attorney, reached out to John Moran at the Justice Department on December 29 requesting a meeting with Rosen, promising he could meet at the Justice Department with an hour's notice. He attached a draft complaint modeled after the Texas Supreme Court lawsuit unsuccessfully challenging the election results in four states, and wrote in a follow-up email that Trump directed him to meet with Rosen to discuss the US bringing a similar action.

"The President of the United States has seen this complaint, and he directed me last night to brief AG Rosen in person today to discuss bringing this action," Olsen wrote. "I have been instructed to report back to the President this afternoon after the meeting."

The same day, Trump's White House assistant also forwarded the draft complaint to Rosen and Donoghue to review, saying it had also been shared with Meadows and White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

On December 14, Trump's assistant had sent Rosen and Donoghue a document claiming to show voter fraud in Antrim County, Michigan. An aide to Donoghue forwarded the document to the US attorneys for the eastern and western districts in Michigan.

By the end of the year, it was clear Rosen and Donoghue had tired of the pressure campaign from the White House.