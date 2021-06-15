New emails show how Trump and his allies pressured Justice Department to try to challenge 2020 election results

By the end of the year, it was clear Rosen and Donoghue had tired of the pressure campaign from the White House.

The emails show how Meadows pushed the Justice Department to investigate the fraud claims being made by Trump allies like Cleta Mitchell, the lawyer who assisted Trump on his January 2 call when he pressured Georgia officials to "find" him votes.

In an email on January 1, Meadows says there were "allegations of signature match anomalies" in Fulton County, Georgia, asking Rosen to have a Justice Department official "engage on this issue immediately to determine if there is any truth to this allegation."

Rosen forwarded the email to Donoghue later that day, saying: "Can you believe this? I am not going to respond to the message below."

"At least it's better than the last one, but that doesn't say much," Donoghue responded.

When Meadows sent Rosen a YouTube video link about Italian satellites, Rosen forwarded it to Donoghue, who responded, "Pure insanity."