New coronavirus cases in US may be leveling off -- but more and more are being hospitalized and dying

"It could be in the United States, and we might not have yet detected it," Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir said Monday.

Dr. Fauci says Biden administration will be different

Dr. Fauci predicted the incoming Biden administration won't send "mixed signals" when it comes to communication on the coronavirus pandemic.

"There will probably be a uniformity of message instead of mixed signals," Fauci told the FiveThirtyEight podcast, which aired Tuesday. "I think there'll be more central guidance as opposed to leaving the states completely on their own and letting them do things the way they want to do it."

Fauci, President-elect Biden's chief medical adviser, said he believes the biggest hurdle for Biden is going to be the "divisiveness" in American society.

"It's unfortunate that we've plowed through a historic pandemic, like nothing we've ever seen in 102 years, and it's been done in the context of a great deal of divisiveness in society," Fauci said. "I don't think that necessarily is going to change right away with the change of administration."

Fauci was asked, based on how President Donald Trump has handled the pandemic, how the President could have saved more lives.