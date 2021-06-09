Netanyahu is failing, but not exactly the way Trump did

As of now, though, there are no signs of any widespread plan to physically obstruct the transfer of power this weekend. But even if Israel is saved the spectacle of a Capitol Hill-like insurrection, the resilience of its democracy has been sorely tested in the latter years of the Netanyahu era, and like in the US, its core institutions have had to fight back and safeguard basic principles.

Of course, Netanyahu and his remaining allies will keep up the pressure on potential defectors from the new coalition, as they have been doing for weeks now. But the torrent of verbal abuse -- online and in protests outside politicians' homes -- coupled with discreet inducements to the wavering members of the new government is unlikely to escalate much further. And so far, at least, it seems to be failing.