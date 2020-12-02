Neera Tanden is being treated unfairly

In that case, prepare yourself for a future of hyper-elite rule, where the only people who are able to get through the confirmation process are those who have been planning for a career in politics since they were 12, who had parents and connections sophisticated enough to teach them exactly how to get there, and who were willing to cede full participation in public debates and rein in intellectual risk-taking, and the growth that brings, in order to pursue their desired career.

Another answer to the question is "imperfectly, within reasonable bounds."

To be clear: Someone who is trolling and abusive on Twitter (ahem, Ric Grenell) or someone who uses social media to spread lies, conspiracy theories, and racist resentment (ahem, the President) is unfit for public office.

But someone who occasionally has bad takes, who sometimes gets into heated but sincere arguments, and who is "combative" because they give a damn -- but who is not a liar, a fraud, or a troll -- is perhaps the kind of person who we do want in positions of power.