Nearly half of Texans remain under boil-water advisories as water scarcity and freezing temps continue

Black has also posted other pictures from his apartment building of flooded hallways, water pouring from ceilings in utility closets, and iced over indoor entryways.

When asked why he decided to post the images on social media, Black said, "I think every Texan's blood should be boiling that this is even the reality that we're living in...we're in a bad situation and it's getting worse."

Government response to the storms

Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Thursday that a major disaster declaration was sought by the state from the federal government, which "will allow eligible Texans to apply for assistance to help address broken pipes and related property damage," according to a press release.

President Joe Biden spoke with Abbott about the winter storms Thursday, and a statement from the White House said the President "shared his intentions to instruct additional federal agencies to look into any immediate steps that could be taken to support Texans."

Abbott also intends to ask the legislature "to mandate the winterization of Texas' power system and for the Legislature to ensure the necessary funding for winterization," according to the press release.