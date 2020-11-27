Nearly 60,000 Americans could die of Covid-19 in the next three weeks. There are ways to turn things around, experts say

And the gatherings that took place over Thanksgiving could further an already ferocious surge, officials warned this week, urging Americans to avoid travel and celebrate with immediate household members only. Many Americans listened, a poll showed this week, but millions of others have boarded planes across the country since last week.

"In a week, more likely two weeks, we will see a surge upon a surge," Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University, said Wednesday. "We're in for a tough time."

In other words, projections for the coming weeks are grim. But that doesn't mean it's too late to begin turning things around.

"It we all got together, wore the masks and did the social distancing, we could bend this curve within two or three weeks," Schaffner said. "We would see actually transmission go down even before we get to the vaccines."

What it would take to turn the tide

While a possible vaccine candidate could soon get the green light, widespread effects of a vaccine are still months away. But Americans have valuable tools that can help in the meantime.