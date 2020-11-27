Neanderthals may have used their hands differently from humans

Analysis of joint movement

The researchers used 3D mapping to analyze the joints between the bones responsible for movement of the thumb -- referred to as "the trapeziometacarpal complex" -- of the remains of five Neanderthal individuals. The scientists then compared the results to measurements taken from the remains of five early modern humans and 50 recent modern adults.

"Our study is novel in looking at how the variation in the shapes and orientations of the different bones and joints relate to each altogether," she said.

"Movement and loading of the thumb is only possible by these bones, as well as the ligaments and muscles, working together so they need to be studied together," she said.

While their meatier hands perhaps suggest a lack of dexterity, Neanderthals were definitely able to use a precision grip -- like we would hold a pencil, Bardo said.

"The joint at the base of the thumb of the Neanderthal fossils is flatter with a smaller contact surface between the bones, which is better suited to an extended thumb positioned alongside the side of the hand," she explained. "This thumb posture suggests the regular use of power 'squeeze' grips."