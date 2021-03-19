NCAA is called out over the poor amenities for women players vs the men at tournament sites

The NCAA is being criticized for the lack of amenities at the 2021 women's basketball tournament compared to men's tournament.

The NCAA has come under fire over the lack of amenities, notably the workout equipment, at the women's basketball tournament compared with the men's event this year.

Both tournaments get underway this week, with the women's tournament taking place at five sites in the host city of San Antonio, Texas, and with some games in Austin and San Marcos. The men's tournament is taking place at locations in Indiana.

The contrast was first highlighted by Stanford sports performance coach Ali Kershner who posted two photos on Instagram. One photo, according to Kershner, was the men's setup showing benches and other types of weight equipment. The other photo of the women's setup shows a set of free weights and some yoga mats.

In her post, Kershner included the handles for NCAA women's basketball, the NCAA and March Madness, saying, "this needs to be addressed."