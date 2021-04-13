NBA, MLB and NHL postpone Minneapolis games following fatal shooting of Daunte Wright

Outside of Minnesota, many teams, players and executives in professional sports acknowledged the death of Wright and the anger of the Minneapolis community.

"It just makes you sick to your stomach. How many times does it have to happen?" said Gregg Popovich, the coach of the San Antonio Spurs, ahead of a Monday game. "How many young Black kids have to be killed for no freaking reason?"

The Spurs players linked arms with the Orlando Magic on Monday with bowed heads to honor Wright and respond to police brutality.

Popovich called out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Donald Trump and other politicians for not doing enough to address gun violence in the US, calling the inaction "childish," "sickening" and "dangerous."

"Do they want their grandchildren to go to work and go to school and go through these [mass shooter] drills and worry about being murdered? What does it take?" he said, adding that the response within police departments is limited by desires to maintain power as well.

Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers coach, spoke ahead of his team's game to say that all Americans should be frustrated by the shooting.