NATO chief warns against premature withdrawal from Afghanistan

It is believed that the memo, first reported by The Washington Post, is one of the main reasons why Trump fired Esper last week.

In his statement, Stoltenberg also noted that the NATO presence in Afghanistan was in support of the United States following the 9/11 attacks on the US.

"NATO went into Afghanistan after an attack on the United States to ensure that it would never again be a safe haven for international terrorists," he said. "Hundreds of thousands of troops from Europe and beyond have stood shoulder to shoulder with American troops in Afghanistan, and over one thousand of them have paid the ultimate price."

He also called for all NATO allies to honor their commitment and to withdraw when the time is right. "We went into Afghanistan together. And when the time is right, we should leave together in a coordinated and orderly way. I count on all NATO allies to live up to this commitment, for our own security," he said.