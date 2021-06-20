National security adviser: US preparing more Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning and imprisonment

Biden said last week that he warned Putin during their meeting of the consequences if Navalny were to die in prison, telling reporters: "I made it clear to him that I believe the consequences of that would be devastating for Russia."

The Biden administration imposed a raft of sanctions on Russian officials and entities in March over the poisoning and imprisonment. The actions -- made in coordination with the European Union, which also unveiled sanctions -- represent the first significant move against Moscow since Biden took office.

Asked by Bash later in the interview if there will be actions against China as the US investigates the origins of Covid-19, Sullivan said, "We are not, at this point, going to issue threats or ultimatums."