National security adviser says White House is looking at options if Navalny dies in Russian custody

The Biden administration is weighing options to punish Russia if imprisoned opposition leader Alexey Navalny dies in state custody, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

"We have communicated to the Russian government that what happens to Mr. Navalny in their custody is their responsibility and they will be held accountable by the international community," Sullivan told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." "In terms of the specific measures that we would take, we are looking at a variety of different costs that we would impose and I'm not going to telegraph that publicly at this point."

"But we have communicated that there will be consequences if Mr. Navalny dies," he added.

Navalny's supporters have said the 44-year-old Kremlin critic's health is rapidly deteriorating, with his press secretary saying he is "dying" and and his doctors saying medical tests show he's at growing risk of renal failure and heart problems. The physicians wrote a letter on Saturday to Russian prison services (FSIN) requesting access to see him. CNN is not able to independently verify the state of Navalny's health.