National Guardsman holds music classes from the back of a Humvee while protecting the US Capitol

DC National Guardsman, Sgt. Jacob Kohut, spends his days fulfilling two duties: serving to protect the Capitol building and holding band class online as a commitment to his students' education.

"This is what a hero looks like," wrote Canterbury Woods Elementary School, a school where Kohut teaches in Fairfax County, Virginia, in a post to social media. "A member of the DC National Guard, our band teacher Dr. Jake Kohut has been working around the clock since Wednesday to protect our nation's capital. And between shifts, he is dedicated to CWES students, teaching from DC."

Up to 25,000 National Guard members have been authorized to help provide security for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, according to a National Guard Bureau news release Friday.

The increase in service members comes as law enforcement in the nation's capital and around the country prepare for the possibility of more extremist violence after the deadly riots at the US Capitol on January 6.